As of today, the initiator holds 7,191,667 Prodware shares, representing 93.96% of the capital and 94.13% of the voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares.

Having already met the ownership conditions required for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested the AMF to proceed with the mandatory squeeze-out upon the closing of the offer, in exchange for compensation of 28 euros per share.