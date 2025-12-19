AMF Gives Green Light to Takeover Bid for Prodware

The AMF has declared compliant the draft public buyout offer (OPR) targeting Prodware shares, filed by Degroof Petercam on behalf of the simplified joint-stock company Phast Invest, at a unit price of 28 euros per share.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 07:06 am EST

As of today, the initiator holds 7,191,667 Prodware shares, representing 93.96% of the capital and 94.13% of the voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares.



Having already met the ownership conditions required for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested the AMF to proceed with the mandatory squeeze-out upon the closing of the offer, in exchange for compensation of 28 euros per share.