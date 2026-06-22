Amgen France Names a New Communications Director

Julie Soma will take up her role on July 1 as communications director at Amgen France, replacing Charlotte Scordia Warembourg, who has been promoted to communications director for Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Canada.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A Celsa graduate and holder of an executive specialized master's in marketing strategy and communications from ESCP Business School, Julie Soma joined Amgen France in 2024 as head of external communications, where she played a key role in strengthening Amgen's reputation, improving media engagement and supporting strategic communications initiatives within the affiliate.