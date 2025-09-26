Amgen announces a $650m expansion plan to increase production at its biomanufacturing facility in Juncos, Puerto Rico, and integrate new advanced technologies into its processes. The investment is expected to generate nearly 750 jobs, including highly skilled construction and manufacturing positions.



CEO Robert Bradway emphasizes that this initiative strengthens the resilience of the global supply chain and the ability to deliver innovative medicines. Local authorities highlight Puerto Rico's strategic importance in the US biopharmaceutical ecosystem and welcome Amgen's ongoing commitment.



Since 2017, Amgen has invested more than $40bn in R&D and manufacturing in the US. This project is in addition to recent expansions, including $600m in California, $900m in Ohio, and $1bn in North Carolina.