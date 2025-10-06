In response to the Trump administration's calls to reduce drug prices for Americans, Amgen announces the launch of AmgenNow, a new direct-to-patient program, starting with its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha.



This follows results demonstrating that Repatha significantly reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in people without a history of heart attack or stroke, the healthcare group said.



Through this program, Repatha will be available to all US patients at a monthly price of $239, which is nearly 60% less than the current list price in the US. It will also be the lowest price among G-7 countries.



Starting today, AmgenNow will be available to all Repatha patients, including those participating in government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. The group also plans to make AmgenNow available through the TrumpRx website.