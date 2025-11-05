In its quarterly report, Amgen said it now targets adjusted EPS of $20.60 to $21.40 and revenues of $35.8bn to $36.6bn for 2025, up from previous targets of $20.20 to $21.30 and $35bn to $36bn respectively.



For Q3, it reported adjusted EPS up 1% to $5.64, well above market consensus, despite a non-GAAP operating margin falling 2.5 points to 47.1%.



However, the pharmaceutical company's revenues rose 12% to $9.6bn, with a 14% increase in product sales volume partially offset by a negative price effect of 4%.



Amgen also points out that 16 of its products recorded at least double-digit sales growth in Q3, including Repatha, Evenity, Tepezza, Imdeltra/Imdylltra, Blincyto, Tezspire, Uplizna, and Tavneos.



Through disciplined investing and a first-class portfolio, we are focused on expanding access, promoting innovation, and sustaining long-term growth, management said.