Amgen has reported Q2 2025 adjusted EPS that is up up 21% to $6.02, significantly exceeding the consensus, with non-GAAP operating margin improving 0.7 point to 48.9%.



The pharmaceutical company's revenue rose 9% to $9.2bn, driven by a 13% increase in product sales volume, partially offset by a 3% negative price effect.



Amgen also noted that 15 of its products recorded at least double-digit sales growth in the second quarter, including Repatha, Evenity, Imdelltra/Imdylltra, Blincyto, Tezspire, Uplizna and Tavneos.



For FY 2025, the group is now targeting adjusted EPS of between $20.20 and $21.30, with revenues of $35bn and $36bn, compared with previous target ranges of $20-21.20 and $34.3bn-$35.7bn.