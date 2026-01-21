Amiral Gestion Falls Below 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Aubay

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/21/2026 at 05:32 am EST

Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, has informed the AMF that, on January 16, 2026, it fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Aubay following the sale of shares on the market.



The asset management company specified that it holds, on behalf of these funds, 956,351 Aubay shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 7.51% of the share capital and 4.99% of the voting rights in this IT services group.