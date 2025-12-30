Amiral Gestion Surpasses 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Aubay

Amiral Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold of voting rights in Aubay on December 17, following a purchase of shares on the market.

The asset management company specified that, as of that date and currently, it holds on behalf of the aforementioned funds 963,049 Aubay shares, representing 7.50% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights in this IT services company.