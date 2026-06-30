Amoéba gains from marketing authorization in France

Amoéba is up 2.90%, at €0.817, supported by the announcement that its Axpera biofungicide has received marketing authorization in France.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/30/2026 at 10:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Edison, this is a key regulatory catalyst, as it is the company's first long-term product authorization in Europe.



It allows Axpera to move from the pre-commercial preparation phase to commercialization, initially in France with Koppert, then in other European countries covered by the agreement, subject to national approvals.



The analysts regret, however, that the impact on results cannot yet be quantified, because the company's release does not mention pricing, volume targets, or financial forecasts.



This authorization gives Axpera a broad initial label for vines and vegetable crops. Authorization for vines is commercially significant given the approved use against downy mildew and powdery mildew for wine grapes and table grapes.



ANSES approved the product as a preventive fungicide that inhibits the germination of fungal spores. Approved uses cover downy mildew, powdery mildew, and late blight on grapes, cucurbits, tomatoes, eggplants, basil, lettuce, baby leaf lettuce, and artichokes. Axpera can be used on its own, as part of a treatment program, or in combination with other fungicides approved for the relevant disease.