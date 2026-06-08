Amoéba secures strategic emergency authorization in Italy

The French industrial greentech firm specializing in natural microbiological solutions has announced that the Italian Ministry of Health has granted a 120-day emergency marketing authorization for its natural biofungicide (AXPERA technology) designed to protect basil crops against downy mildew.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/08/2026 at 12:23 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Valid from June 5 to October 2, 2026, this temporary derogation will allow Italian growers to use this preventive treatment during the critical summer period, pending the product's definitive registration in Italy.



A commercial response to a major agricultural crisis



This decision addresses a top-tier phytosanitary and economic emergency. Caused by the fungus Peronospora belbahrii, basil downy mildew is a scourge capable of destroying between 70% and 80% of a harvest in just three to four days. Pressure is particularly high on the famous Genovese-type basil, a pillar of the global pesto industry - a highly lucrative processing market posting annual growth of 13.7% (NielsenIQ data).



As the catalog of authorized chemical pesticides shrinks every year, Amoéba's natural alternative targets a significant addressable market. The solution is specifically tailored for organic farmers, who now represent 30% of the global basil market volume.



A first foothold in a high-value global market



For Amoéba and its commercial distribution partner Koppert, access to the Italian market serves as a technological showcase. Italy occupies a central position in this industry: on a global scale, the market value of the basil sector (fresh, processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic) was worth 1.4 billion euros in 2025 (source: Spherical Insights).



On the stock market, this announcement validates the operational execution of Amoéba's European roadmap via its biosolutions subsidiary, Green for Agro. For analysts, while the short-term financial impact of these 120 days remains limited, the official support from Italian growers' associations for this initiative confirms the technology's strong commercial traction.