Born from the spin-off of Holcim's operations, Amrize has inherited the Swiss cement giant's American exposure. The group benefits from a buoyant market, genuine pricing power, and growth potential through acquisitions. Yet, behind this compelling narrative, Amrize still has much to prove.

In a piece published a few weeks ago, we explained that Holcim wanted to shed its image as a cyclical cement manufacturer. Since the spin-off of its North American operations, the Swiss group appears leaner, more transparent, and more focused on sustainable construction solutions. However, this transformation also left Amrize in its wake.

For a long time, Amrize was simply Holcim's North American branch, submerged within the massive group created by the merger of Holcim and Lafarge. Yet, its business was already quite distinct from the rest of the group. Amrize builds roads, bridges, factories, warehouses, data centers, housing, and renovations.

A year ago, Holcim chose to separate the two. The split was total. Shareholders of the Swiss group received one Amrize share for every Holcim share held, creating two independent companies. On one side, the Swiss group retains its European industrial profile, still heavily involved in construction materials but with the ambition to strengthen its adjacent, more profitable, and less capital-intensive activities. On the other, Amrize takes over the American market with direct exposure to construction, economic cycles, infrastructure plans, and massive material requirements.

From Foundation to Roof

Amrize presents itself as a provider of construction solutions "from foundation to roof." The group primarily sells materials such as cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt, but also building envelope solutions, notably roofing and insulation.

The real difference with Holcim does not stem from the product mix, which remains broadly similar. Holcim also remains very active in cement, aggregates, and concrete, while seeking to develop its building solutions through acquisitions (such as the purchase of Xella). The true distinction lies in the geographic scope. Amrize is almost entirely American. The group generates 77% of its revenue in the United States and the remainder in Canada.

This is what makes the investment case easier to understand. The company focuses on the American market and capitalizes on massive construction, infrastructure modernization, reindustrialization, data centers, housing, and renovation.

Pricing Power

Amrize sells essential construction materials (cement, aggregates, etc.). These activities are local, capital-intensive to deploy, and difficult to bypass, which represents a competitive advantage for the group. One cannot move an aggregate quarry or build a cement plant overnight. This creates barriers to entry for competitors and gives established companies significant pricing power.

A Buoyant America, but No Magic Bullet

The current environment in the United States also provides an advantage. Public spending supports infrastructure, while reindustrialization is driving new projects for factories, warehouses, and industrial sites. The residential sector could also gradually recover after several years penalized by high interest rates.

However, Amrize remains highly exposed to volumes, prices, costs, weather conditions, interest rates, and the real estate cycle.

The first quarterly earnings report demonstrated this. Heavy materials held up well, driven by cement and aggregates. Conversely, the Building Envelope division, which includes roofing solutions, disappointed investors. Volumes declined and margins contracted.

This is the first bump in the road for the company. Amrize is seeking to develop higher value-added solutions in the building exterior segment. But this activity is heavily exposed to construction cycles, renovation trends, and customer decision-making.

Acquisitions as an Accelerator

The group benefits from a balance sheet strong enough to pursue acquisitions. The adopted strategy consists of regularly purchasing local material assets or complementary brands in the building envelope space.

This strategy makes sense in a sector where proximity matters immensely. Amrize can thus strengthen its geographic footprint, add volume, and improve the profitability of its industrial sites.

But here again, the market demands proof. Acquisitions create value if the prices paid remain reasonable and if results are visible quickly. However, they can disappoint if the group overpays or moves too far away from its most profitable divisions.

Amrize must therefore still prove to the market that it is capable of creating value without the support of its former parent company, Holcim.