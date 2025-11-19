Published on 11/19/2025 at 02:19 am EST

Amundi has announced the acquisition of a 4.64% stake in ICG as part of a structured transaction, in line with the long-term strategic and capital partnership unveiled the previous day between the asset manager and ICG.

Within this framework, Amundi intends to acquire a total economic interest of 9.9% in ICG (including 5% non-voting shares, subject to certain conditions, notably the receipt of regulatory approvals).

As a reminder, the long-term partnership announced Tuesday with ICG--one of Europe's leading management companies specializing in private markets--also includes distribution agreements and product development initiatives.