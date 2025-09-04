Amundi Immobilier announces the acquisition of five hotel properties in France.



This aims to strengthen the exposure of these funds' real estate portfolios to highly promising sectors such as the hotel industry.



The portfolio includes 550 rooms with a total surface area of 14,239 m2. All of the assets are attractively located and have been recently built or renovated.



Located in Marseille, Bordeaux, and Quimper, the acquired assets are leased to B&B Hotels.



Amundi Immobilier said that these buildings are well located and offer solid returns. This acquisition meets Amundi Immobilier's long-term sustainable investment requirements.