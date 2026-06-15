Amundi and CACEIS Advance Tokenized Solutions with Ant International
Amundi and CACEIS, the asset servicing subsidiary of Credit Agricole, have announced progress in their collaboration with Ant International, a specialist in digital payments and financial technology, following the successful launch of tokenized shares for the Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term.
Denominated in EUR and USD, these tokenized shares were developed specifically for Ant International under a memorandum of understanding signed last November. Through this agreement, Amundi and Ant International committed to exploring blockchain innovations applied to treasury management and tokenized investment solutions.
Ant International partnered with Amundi to develop an investment solution that addresses its intra-group liquidity management needs in real time. With CACEIS serving as the transfer agent and tokenization agent, this tripartite collaboration strengthens Ant International's operational efficiency and its on-chain treasury capabilities.
Building on this success, the three parties are now exploring the potential launch of the Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term on Whale, Ant International's internal blockchain-based treasury management platform.
By combining Amundi's investment expertise, CACEIS's digital asset proficiency, and Ant International's advanced blockchain infrastructure, the collaboration aims to integrate Amundi funds into the Whale platform and co-develop new money market fund solutions designed to better serve corporate treasurers worldwide.
Amundi and Ant International are also studying the possibility of extending the solution to new markets and additional currencies. The implementation of these advancements remains subject to obtaining the necessary legal and regulatory approvals.
Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts).
At the end of 2025, Amundi had more than EUR 2,380 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: institutional customers and employee savings schemes (33.5%), partner networks and third-party distributors (29.6%), and insurers (19.1%).
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