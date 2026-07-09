Amundi files the prospectus for SBIFM's IPO in India
Amundi and State Bank of India (SBI) announce that their joint venture, SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFM), filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) on July 8 as part of its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Indian markets.
As of the RHP filing date, SBIFM had 2,036,827,612 shares outstanding. Up to 10% of its share capital is expected to be sold, including 6.3% by SBI, or 128,334,397 shares, and 3.7% by Amundi, or 75,374,842 shares.
The transaction does not include the issuance of new shares by SBIFM. The IPO price range, set in accordance with SEBI ICDR regulations, has been fixed at between INR 545 and INR 574 per share (between €4.99 and €5.26 per share).
According to the indicative timetable under consideration, the IPO will be open to public subscriptions from July 14 to July 16. The subscription period reserved for anchor investors will open on July 13. The first day of trading is expected to take place on July 21 on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts).
At the end of 2025, Amundi had more than EUR 2,380 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: institutional customers and employee savings schemes (33.5%), partner networks and third-party distributors (29.6%), and insurers (19.1%).
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