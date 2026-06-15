As the primary user of this solution, Ant International collaborated with Amundi to develop an investment framework capable of meeting its intra-group liquidity management needs in real time. CACEIS serves as the transfer agent and tokenization agent, overseeing the operational management of the tokenized shares.

According to the partners, this collaboration is expected to allow Ant International to improve the efficiency of its treasury operations and strengthen its on-chain liquidity management capabilities. It also illustrates the emergence of concrete tokenization applications within the asset management sector.