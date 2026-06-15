Amundi launches tokenized money market fund shares for Ant International
Amundi has announced the launch of tokenized shares for its Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term, denominated in both euros and dollars. Developed for Ant International, this initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the two groups last November to explore blockchain technology applications for treasury management and investment solutions.
Published on 06/15/2026 at 03:20 am EDT
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According to the partners, this collaboration is expected to allow Ant International to improve the efficiency of its treasury operations and strengthen its on-chain liquidity management capabilities. It also illustrates the emergence of concrete tokenization applications within the asset management sector.