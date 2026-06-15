Amundi launches tokenized money market fund shares for Ant International

Amundi has announced the launch of tokenized shares for its Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term, denominated in both euros and dollars. Developed for Ant International, this initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the two groups last November to explore blockchain technology applications for treasury management and investment solutions.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/15/2026 at 03:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As the primary user of this solution, Ant International collaborated with Amundi to develop an investment framework capable of meeting its intra-group liquidity management needs in real time. CACEIS serves as the transfer agent and tokenization agent, overseeing the operational management of the tokenized shares.



According to the partners, this collaboration is expected to allow Ant International to improve the efficiency of its treasury operations and strengthen its on-chain liquidity management capabilities. It also illustrates the emergence of concrete tokenization applications within the asset management sector.