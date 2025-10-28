Asset manager Amundi posted adjusted EPS of €1.65 for Q3 2025, stable y-o-y, with adjusted pre-tax profit of €445m, up 3.8%.



Adjusted gross operating income (GOI) rose 1.3% to €379m, with a cost/income ratio of 53.5% on an adjusted basis (51.4% restated for the cost of the capital increase reserved for employees).



Amundi's adjusted net revenues increased by 4.9% to €815m compared to the pro-forma Q3 2024, with growth driven by management fees (+3.3% to €747m) and technology (+49.3%).



The main growth drivers of our Ambitions 2025 plan—Asia, third-party distribution, and ETFs—generated between €20bn and €30bn each in inflows over the first nine months, management said.