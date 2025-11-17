Amundi renews its partnership with Société Générale

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/17/2025 at 02:19 am EST

Amundi says it has reached an agreement in principle with Société Générale to renew their long-term partnership in the areas of investment solution distribution and securities services.



The new five-year partnership agreement will come into effect once the contractual documentation has been finalized and subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.



Under distribution agreements initiated in 2010, Amundi points out that it is the leading provider of savings and investment solutions for Société Générale's retail banking and insurance networks.



"At the same time, Société Générale Securities Services is one of Amundi's leading providers of securities services," adds the asset management group, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole.