Amundi shares have surged nearly 5% today, the Gold medal holdere on the SBF 120, after the asset management and investment group reported strong Q4 2025 results.

Pre-tax profit reached €519m, up 12.3% compared to pro-forma Q4 2024, and beating the consensus estimate of €468m by 11%, according to Jefferies, which maintains a "buy" rating on the stock.



The broker explained that while adjusted operating expenses were in line with expectations at €450m, revenues outperformed forecasts by 6%, reaching €899m, notably driven by performance fees.



"Excess capital as of December 31, amounting to around €1.4bn, will enable Amundi to launch a €500m share buyback program tomorrow, compared to an initial target of 'over €300m," the broker also highlighted.



For FY 2025, Amundi recorded a 6% increase in pre-tax profit to €1.86bn, with an adjusted cost-to-income ratio of 52.1% and adjusted net revenues up 6% to €3.42bn, driven by all business revenue streams.



"2025 marks the successful launch of our new strategic plan 'Invest for the Future' with record inflows of +€88 billion and assets under management at an all-time high of €2.38 trillion," emphasized CEO Valérie Baudson.



In addition to the share buybacks, the group will propose a dividend of €4.25 per share for 2025, compared to adjusted EPS of €6.58, representing a yield of nearly 6% based on the share price as of January 30, 2026.