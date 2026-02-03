Amundi Rises After Better-Than-Expected Earnings Release

Amundi surged nearly 5%, marking the best performance on the SBF 120, after the asset management and investment group reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/03/2026 at 05:22 am EST

Its pre-tax profit reached €519 million (MEUR), up 12.3% compared to pro forma Q4 2024, and beating the consensus estimate of €468 million by 11%, according to Jefferies, which maintains a "buy" rating on the stock.



The broker explained that while adjusted operating expenses were in line with expectations at €450 million, revenues outperformed forecasts by 6%, reaching €899 million, driven in particular by performance fees.



"Excess capital as of December 31, amounting to around €1.4 billion, will allow Amundi to launch a €0.5 billion share buyback program tomorrow, compared to an initial target of 'over €0.3 billion'," the broker also highlighted.



For the full year 2025, Amundi recorded a 6% increase in pre-tax profit to €1.86 billion, with an adjusted cost-to-income ratio of 52.1% and adjusted net revenues up 6% to €3.42 billion, driven by all business revenue streams.



"2025 marks the successful launch of our new strategic plan 'Invest for the Future' with record inflows of +€88 billion and assets under management at an all-time high of €2.38 trillion," emphasized CEO Valérie Baudson.



In addition to the share buybacks, the group will propose a dividend of €4.25 per share for 2025, compared to adjusted EPS of €6.58, representing a yield of nearly 6% based on the share price as of January 30, 2026.