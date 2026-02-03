Its pre-tax profit reached €519 million (MEUR), up 12.3% compared to pro forma Q4 2024, and beating the consensus estimate of €468 million by 11%, according to Jefferies, which maintains a "buy" rating on the stock.
The broker explained that while adjusted operating expenses were in line with expectations at €450 million, revenues outperformed forecasts by 6%, reaching €899 million, driven in particular by performance fees.
"Excess capital as of December 31, amounting to around €1.4 billion, will allow Amundi to launch a €0.5 billion share buyback program tomorrow, compared to an initial target of 'over €0.3 billion'," the broker also highlighted.
For the full year 2025, Amundi recorded a 6% increase in pre-tax profit to €1.86 billion, with an adjusted cost-to-income ratio of 52.1% and adjusted net revenues up 6% to €3.42 billion, driven by all business revenue streams.
"2025 marks the successful launch of our new strategic plan 'Invest for the Future' with record inflows of +€88 billion and assets under management at an all-time high of €2.38 trillion," emphasized CEO Valérie Baudson.
In addition to the share buybacks, the group will propose a dividend of €4.25 per share for 2025, compared to adjusted EPS of €6.58, representing a yield of nearly 6% based on the share price as of January 30, 2026.
Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts).
At the end of 2024, Amundi had more than EUR 2,240 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: institutional customers and employee savings schemes (32.7%), partner networks and third-party distributors (31.5%), and insurers (19.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.