Amundi has announced the signing of a long-term strategic and capital partnership with ICG, one of Europe's leading private markets asset management firms. The agreement encompasses several key components.

For the next ten years, Amundi will exclusively distribute evergreen solutions and other products developed by ICG to its wealth management and private banking clients. ICG, in turn, will become the exclusive provider of these specific products for Amundi's distribution networks.

The partnership also includes the joint development of new products specifically designed for wealth management investors, tailored to their needs and offering access to differentiated private market strategies.

Finally, Amundi will acquire an economic stake of up to 9.9% in ICG, becoming a strategic shareholder in the company. This transaction will not dilute existing shareholders and will further consolidate the long-term partnership between the two firms.