As part of its 2025-28 strategic roadmap, Amundi has announced its ambition to achieve earnings per share (EPS) of more than seven euros by 2028. The asset manager is also aiming for net inflows of 300 billion euros through its strategic growth pillars over the course of the plan, and an operating ratio below 56% by the end of the period.

Amundi confirmed its intention to return the remaining excess capital from the 2025 strategic cycle to shareholders via a share buyback program. The group has also committed to a payout ratio of at least 65% for the 2025-28 period.

The company plans to continue seeking external growth opportunities, while maintaining an appropriate level of capital for potential mergers and acquisitions and ensuring flexibility to return excess capital to shareholders when appropriate.

Entitled 'Invest for the Future,' Amundi's strategic plan prioritizes growth, diversification, innovation, efficiency, and selective investments, with the aim of 'creating attractive value for shareholders while providing clients with excellence in service.'

Copyright © 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.