Amundi has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Emirati bank First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), aimed at expanding FAB's range of investment solutions to all its clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Through this partnership, both groups aim to offer financial solutions tailored to investors in these countries and to "raise the standards of asset management in the region by implementing international best practices."

This collaboration also reflects their long-term commitment to developing investment solutions and services tailored to each client segment, including individuals, private banks, and institutional investors.

"This partnership--the first of its kind for Amundi in the United Arab Emirates--aligns with its strategy to expand into high-potential markets such as the Middle East," explained the French asset management group.