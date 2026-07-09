An attractive buying opportunity in Nordex, according to Jefferies

Nordex posted strong order intake in the second quarter, totaling about €2.96bn, up 32% year over year and 25% above forecasts.



In volume terms, Nordex booked 3.054 GW, an increase of 32% year over year and 17% above forecasts (2.6 GW).



These orders were placed in 10 countries. The quarter's main markets were Germany, the United States and Turkey.



Jefferies also noted that Nordex recorded 800 MW of orders in the United States in the second quarter, reinforcing the growth potential relative to the record 10.2 GW of orders expected for full-year 2025, especially as orders are expected to be more heavily weighted toward the second half of 2026.



Jefferies also said the second-quarter average selling price (ASP) was stable at €0.97m, driven by project size and the geographic mix of orders.



Thanks to a strong operational performance that supports still-high profitability, Jefferies views the recent weakness in the share price (mainly due to macroeconomic factors) as an attractive buying opportunity.