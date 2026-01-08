An Exail Convertible Bond Awarded the "European Defence Bond" Label
Exail Technologies has announced that its convertible bond issued in September 2025 has now received the "European Defence Bond" label from Euronext, underscoring "Exail's commitment to contributing to European sovereignty and security."
On September 23, Exail Technologies carried out a €300 million fundraising operation in the form of ODIRNANE convertible bonds, with the goal of preparing for the refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue while significantly reducing the cost of financial debt.