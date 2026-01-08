An Exail Convertible Bond Awarded the "European Defence Bond" Label

Exail Technologies has announced that its convertible bond issued in September 2025 has now received the "European Defence Bond" label from Euronext, underscoring "Exail's commitment to contributing to European sovereignty and security."

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 08:42 am EST

Launched in July 2025, this label aims to direct private capital towards eligible projects in the fields of defence and security in Europe. It is based on clear criteria related to the use of funds.



On September 23, Exail Technologies carried out a €300 million fundraising operation in the form of ODIRNANE convertible bonds, with the goal of preparing for the refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue while significantly reducing the cost of financial debt.