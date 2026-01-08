Launched in July 2025, this label aims to direct private capital towards eligible projects in the fields of defence and security in Europe. It is based on clear criteria related to the use of funds.

On September 23, Exail Technologies carried out a €300 million fundraising operation in the form of ODIRNANE convertible bonds, with the goal of preparing for the refinancing of the acquisition of iXblue while significantly reducing the cost of financial debt.