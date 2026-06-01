Financial markets are heading into June with a fair wind behind them. After April's wobble, the MSCI World index, which tracks major global markets, rose 5.6%, following a 10% gain in April. That is its best two-month stretch since the post-Covid rebound in 2020, which also came in April and May. The economic and financial hopes vested in artificial intelligence are still outweighing fears over the disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the knock-on effects for energy prices.

I rather jumped the gun on Friday morning with my review of May and of the first five months of the year, as there was not much else to talk about. So I shall spare you the figures this morning and offer instead a broader view of the markets. Follow the money, to borrow the famous line from All the President's Men, and it leads straight to artificial intelligence. Across the world, equity indices are now split into two camps: those with exposure to AI, and those without enough of it. That is the main reason South Korea's KOSPI has doubled since 1 January, up 105%, I believe. Without the AI frenzy, it is a safe bet that the protracted conflict in Iran would be taking a much heavier toll on the global economy.

This flood of fresh money into technology businesses connected with Anthropic, ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Mistral and the rest of the gang is completely redrawing the map of financial geopolitics. Wide-eyed optimists think it will last for ever. Perma-bears think it will all blow up in our faces. That is a familiar confusion, but an understandable one, given that the very minds behind the rise of AI cannot agree on where it is taking us. The Financier takes a more pragmatic view: enjoy it while it pays, then adapt. In this environment, investors keep piling into anything that looks remotely like a chip, or like something needed to make one work.

The sector's chief evangelist, Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, is currently touring South Korea. The market is surging in his wake. Even more than usual, that is, assuming you have been keeping up. Huang is the modern anti-Attila: wherever he goes, money springs up even more thickly. To illustrate the present bacchanal, LG Electronics shares are up 30% this morning because, to quote a local agency, "Mr Huang is expected to meet the chairman of LG Group". He might do better to come to Europe, where stock markets are struggling to keep pace. It would do us the world of good. Still, SoftBank is to invest $75bn in a network of AI-dedicated data centres in France, more than previously planned. To connect that with my earlier point, the Japanese investment company has just topped the equivalent of $295bn in market value and overtaken Toyota Motor to become Japan's largest listed company. That is more than LVMH. And that is where the money is right now, even if it does look like irrational exuberance.

As at the start of every month, the trading week will be dominated by the countdown to Friday's US monthly jobs report. The figures remain highly important for the direction of Federal Reserve policy, at a time when debate is raging over a possible rate rise. In Europe, Tuesday's EU inflation data for May will be closely watched. There is not much suspense, as Germany, France and Italy already gave a strong steer last week. Economists expect annual inflation of 3%.

On the geopolitical front, there was no breakthrough between the United States and Iran over the weekend, which pushed oil prices slightly higher this morning. Brent is still trading around $93 a barrel, well below its recent peaks but still too high to ease the tension. Bloomberg reported that about a quarter of the large non-Iranian tankers trapped in the Persian Gulf at the start of the war had managed to slip out "little by little, slowly and discreetly". Tehran struck a site in Kuwait with a missile, while Washington hit Iranian facilities in the south of the country. The shows of force therefore continue on both sides.

The key items to start the week:

The European Union is considering temporarily freezing the price cap it imposed on Russian oil, as the war in the Middle East enters its fourth month.

India is cutting export taxes on petrol, diesel and kerosene.

Pete Hegseth is raising the alarm over China's rearmament and urging allies to increase defence spending.

China is tightening rules on overseas investment after blocking the Meta-Manus deal.

In Japan, manufacturing momentum is slowing as costs surge, according to the PMI.

On the corporate calendar this week, Hewlett Packard, Palo Alto, Broadcom, CrowdStrike and Inditex should add a little spice.

In Asia-Pacific, markets continue to lean higher, fuelled by technology. Australia, short on AI exposure, is down a symbolic 0.02%. South Korea is up another 3.6%. US futures are higher, but Europe is expected to open lower.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

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