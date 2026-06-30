The debate is still raging between those who think the speculation around AI is madness and those who watch them with pitying eyes while banking the gains. The emotional rollercoaster has been running at full tilt again in the second quarter, which comes to an end tonight. It is a good moment for a quick review.

Since hitting their latest record on 3 June, US technology stocks have behaved like a chihuahua on an LSD-laced walkies. Technical analysts will no doubt have a more sophisticated take, but the fact remains that the Nasdaq 100 has been highly volatile throughout June, standing 1.8% lower at the start of the month’s final session. Since indices with heavy semiconductor exposure are past masters at big intraday swings, the Nasdaq 100 could still finish the month in positive territory tonight, or trip over its own feet and end up down 4%.

Barring a disaster in this final session of the month, the quarter ending tonight still has every chance of being one of the strongest in recent years, despite the turmoil in the Middle East. It has had a helpful calendar effect on its side, since the 2026 low came on 30 March, before a spectacular rebound. So despite June’s frantic ups and downs, the Nasdaq 100 is still up 25% over the quarter.

Why focus on this index alone? Because it captures investors’ appetite for semiconductors and, more broadly, for anything even loosely connected with AI investment. Feel as if you have read that 212 times this year? That is because I have written it 212 times. But what else is there to do? AI is devouring everything, including yours truly’s prose, happily stolen and repackaged by dozens of content parasites on social media and in newsletters.

In Europe, things move more slowly, but they are moving nonetheless. The Stoxx Europe 600 is in positive territory for June. It is up 9.1% over the second quarter. Including dividends, which are more generous in Europe than in the United States, the Stoxx Europe 600 is even ahead of the US S&P 500 across the first half of 2026. France’s CAC 40, by contrast, is clearly lagging this year. It is up 4.8% including dividends, held back by an outsized luxury sector that is still on the mend.

Macroeconomics returns to centre stage on equity markets today, with preliminary inflation figures due in several European countries, including France and Germany. The numbers matter at a time when the ECB’s hawks are calling for a tougher monetary stance, while the doves are pointing to the fall in oil prices as a reason to hold fire. In the United States, the JOLTS employment survey will give investors something to extrapolate wildly from on the labour market ahead of the monthly jobs data due on Thursday. In the Middle East, the situation is broadly stable, which is keeping oil prices subdued.

In Asia-Pacific, the dividing line between AI-branded markets and the rest is even clearer than in the West. Korea’s KOSPI is up more than 65% in the second quarter, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 has gained more than 35%. Australia’s ASX, heavy with mining and financial stocks, has risen less than 4% over the quarter. Hong Kong takes the wooden spoon, with a quarterly fall of more than 8%. China’s window on the West is no longer investors’ Asian gateway into technology: they now prefer Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei. Europe is set to open higher after gains on Wall Street.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's schedule includes: the RBA meeting minutes in Australia; the NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI in China; housing starts in Japan; in the United Kingdom, Nationwide housing prices and the current account; in Germany, retail sales and unemployment figures; in France, preliminary inflation rates; in Switzerland, KOF leading indicators; in Italy, preliminary inflation rates; in Canada, preliminary monthly GDP; in the United States, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, Chicago PMI, JOLTs job openings, CB consumer confidence, and API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.

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In corporate news:

Today's key earnings reports: J Sainsbury, Nike

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: