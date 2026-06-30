Since hitting their latest record on 3 June, US technology stocks have behaved like a chihuahua on an LSD-laced walkies. Technical analysts will no doubt have a more sophisticated take, but the fact remains that the Nasdaq 100 has been highly volatile throughout June, standing 1.8% lower at the start of the month’s final session. Since indices with heavy semiconductor exposure are past masters at big intraday swings, the Nasdaq 100 could still finish the month in positive territory tonight, or trip over its own feet and end up down 4%.
Barring a disaster in this final session of the month, the quarter ending tonight still has every chance of being one of the strongest in recent years, despite the turmoil in the Middle East. It has had a helpful calendar effect on its side, since the 2026 low came on 30 March, before a spectacular rebound. So despite June’s frantic ups and downs, the Nasdaq 100 is still up 25% over the quarter.
Why focus on this index alone? Because it captures investors’ appetite for semiconductors and, more broadly, for anything even loosely connected with AI investment. Feel as if you have read that 212 times this year? That is because I have written it 212 times. But what else is there to do? AI is devouring everything, including yours truly’s prose, happily stolen and repackaged by dozens of content parasites on social media and in newsletters.
In Europe, things move more slowly, but they are moving nonetheless. The Stoxx Europe 600 is in positive territory for June. It is up 9.1% over the second quarter. Including dividends, which are more generous in Europe than in the United States, the Stoxx Europe 600 is even ahead of the US S&P 500 across the first half of 2026. France’s CAC 40, by contrast, is clearly lagging this year. It is up 4.8% including dividends, held back by an outsized luxury sector that is still on the mend.
Macroeconomics returns to centre stage on equity markets today, with preliminary inflation figures due in several European countries, including France and Germany. The numbers matter at a time when the ECB’s hawks are calling for a tougher monetary stance, while the doves are pointing to the fall in oil prices as a reason to hold fire. In the United States, the JOLTS employment survey will give investors something to extrapolate wildly from on the labour market ahead of the monthly jobs data due on Thursday. In the Middle East, the situation is broadly stable, which is keeping oil prices subdued.
In Asia-Pacific, the dividing line between AI-branded markets and the rest is even clearer than in the West. Korea’s KOSPI is up more than 65% in the second quarter, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 has gained more than 35%. Australia’s ASX, heavy with mining and financial stocks, has risen less than 4% over the quarter. Hong Kong takes the wooden spoon, with a quarterly fall of more than 8%. China’s window on the West is no longer investors’ Asian gateway into technology: they now prefer Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei. Europe is set to open higher after gains on Wall Street.
Today's economic highlights:
Today's schedule includes: the RBA meeting minutes in Australia; the NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI in China; housing starts in Japan; in the United Kingdom, Nationwide housing prices and the current account; in Germany, retail sales and unemployment figures; in France, preliminary inflation rates; in Switzerland, KOF leading indicators; in Italy, preliminary inflation rates; in Canada, preliminary monthly GDP; in the United States, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, Chicago PMI, JOLTs job openings, CB consumer confidence, and API crude oil stock change. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: 1.323
- Gold: 3,978.82
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 72.64
- United States 10 years: 4.37%
- BITCOIN: 59,544.4
In corporate news:
- Intesa Sanpaolo is launching a €2.3 billion share buyback programme.
- AP Moller Maersk has raised its earnings forecast for 2026 in the face of robust demand.
- Electrolux is filing claims for reimbursement of US import tariffs.
- Vodafone and Banque Misr are joining forces to offer digital and financial services to Egyptian businesses.
- Genmab announces success in Phase III trials for blood cancer.
- Mowi sells its aquaculture operations in Canada for 225 million Canadian dollars.
- Claude models are now available on Microsoft Foundry.
- Amazon is being sued by Australia for an alleged breach of Prime Video's advertising terms and conditions.
- Eli Lilly and Regeneron are among the first companies selected for the FDA's PreCheck pilot programme.
- A data leak at Tata Electronics has revealed the list of suppliers, components and photos of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro.
- The offices of Super Micro Computer in Taiwan have been raided as part of an investigation into the smuggling of Nvidia chips to China.
- Carlisle Companies is reported to have made more than one bid to acquire roofing materials manufacturer Owens Corning for over 10 MdsUSD, according to the WSJ.
- A medical journal has retracted a study on Amgen's Tavneos following the FDA's findings.
- Uber and Waymo are ending their partnership on robotaxis in Phoenix.
- NBCUniversal could enter the video games market following its spin-off from Comcast, according to sources cited by Reuters.
- Blackstone acquires a $2.35 billion stake in Digital Realty Trust.
- Forgent Power Solutions announces a capital increase.
- Samsung and SK Hynix are set to invest 4,550,000 billion won (approximately 2,600 billion euros) in future technologies, AI and chip clusters.
- Toyota's global sales fell for the fourth consecutive month in May.
Today's key earnings reports: J Sainsbury, Nike
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Easyjet Plc: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and raises the target price from GBX 405 to GBX 600.
- Gsk Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1890 to GBX 1870.
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 125 to GBX 135.
- Pennon Group Plc: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 650 to GBX 620.
- Easyjet Plc: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from GBX 555 to GBX 610.
- Mondi Plc: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from GBX 970 to GBX 750.
- Centrica Plc: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 210 to GBX 190.
- Howden Joinery Group Plc: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 9 to GBP 9.55.
- Glencore Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 600 to GBX 570.
- Fresnillo Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 3300 to GBX 2700.
- Anglo American Plc: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 4500 to GBX 4600.
- Rio Tinto Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 7600 to GBX 7300.
- Babcock International Group Plc: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1140 to GBX 1100.