Donald Trump took off on Friday for a tour of Asia, the highlight of which will be his meeting with Xi Jinping on Thursday in South Korea. The week promises a flurry of diplomatic engagements, adding yet more weight to an already packed agenda. Investors, meanwhile, await the meetings of the Fed and the ECB, as well as quarterly results from the American tech giants.

Instead of spending the weekend on the golf course, Donald Trump embarked on a diplomatic marathon across Asia, with an exhausting array of meetings on the schedule.

Let's begin with a brief recap of the past 48 hours. Departure on Friday, refuelling stop in Qatar on Saturday, meetings with the Emir and Prime Minister aboard Air Force One. On Sunday: arrival in Malaysia, a dance on the tarmac, sponsorship of a peace accord between Thailand and Cambodia, the signing of trade deals with Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and mineral agreements with the latter two. Then, attendance at the ASEAN summit and a meeting with Brazil's president, Lula.

The image must be of a president always in action—ever on the offensive, tackling every issue at once, constantly occupying the field. The diplomatic marathon continues today with a departure for Japan, where tomorrow he will meet the new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. On Wednesday, he heads to South Korea for talks with President Lee Jae-myung before attending the APEC summit (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation).

But what everyone is waiting for is his meeting with Xi Jinping on Thursday, also in South Korea. After months of relative calm, tensions between Washington and Beijing have ticked up again since the start of the month. China has announced new export controls on rare earths, and Trump responded by threatening to impose an additional 100% in tariffs from 1 November.

Tariffs, rare earths, semiconductors, fentanyl, soybeans, TikTok—there will be no shortage of talking points. Ahead of the leaders' encounter, American and Chinese negotiators met over the weekend in Malaysia. The meeting was reportedly positive: Beijing spoke of a "preliminary consensus", while Trump said he was confident about reaching a deal with Xi Jinping. Scott Bessent said yesterday he expected China to resume soybean purchases and to delay by a year the expansion of its rare earth licensing regime.

Other events this week include the Fed meeting and the earnings reports of the major American tech firms—both key drivers of recent market gains. US indices closed at fresh records on Friday.

Indeed, this year's market rally has been underpinned primarily by the AI theme. This week will be a real test, with Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft all reporting results. Investors are still wondering whether the hundreds of billions poured into AI will ever pay off. According to Bloomberg, capital expenditures at these four firms will reach $360 billion this year, and $420 billion by 2026.

The other factor buoying markets is the Fed's more accommodative stance. Recall that the Fed resumed rate cuts in September. Another 25-basis-point reduction is expected on Wednesday. While the decision itself holds little suspense, investors will be parsing Jerome Powell's press conference and the statement for hints about the path ahead.

Several other central banks are also meeting this week. The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday. The Bank of Japan's decision is also due Thursday, and the Bank of Canada's on Wednesday.

Other headlines from the weekend:

Moody's on Friday maintained France's credit rating but downgraded its outlook from stable to negative.

On Saturday, Donald Trump announced a 10% increase in tariffs on Canadian imports, following an anti-tariff advert released by the province of Ontario.

In Argentina, Javier Milei's party pulled off a surprise victory in the legislative elections.

Across Asia-Pacific, stock indices are sharply higher, tracking Wall Street's record close on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei has reached a new all-time high, crossing the 50,000-point mark. European markets are also expected to open in the green.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Germany, the IFO business climate, IFO current assessment, and IFO expectations; in the United States, durable goods orders; the M3 money supply GA will also be monitored. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.33

: US$1.33 Gold : US$4,079.46

: US$4,079.46 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.39

: US$65.39 United States 10 years : 4.04%

: 4.04% BITCOIN: US$116,001

In corporate news:

HSBC Holdings sets aside $1.1 billion for a provision after a Luxembourg court ruling related to Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

sets aside $1.1 billion for a provision after a Luxembourg court ruling related to Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme. Barclays re-enters the Saudi Arabian market after ceasing operations in 2014.

re-enters the Saudi Arabian market after ceasing operations in 2014. Legal & General takes over Ford's pension liabilities in a UK pension buyout deal.

takes over Ford's pension liabilities in a UK pension buyout deal. Marks & Spencer terminates its IT contract following a cyber attack.

terminates its IT contract following a cyber attack. TotalEnergies resumes its LNG project in Mozambique.

resumes its LNG project in Mozambique. Novartis acquires Avidity Biosciences for $12 billion to enhance its neuroscience pipeline.

acquires Avidity Biosciences for $12 billion to enhance its neuroscience pipeline. Resurs Holding to delist from Nasdaq Stockholm after Ronneby UK's acquisition of over 90% of its shares.

to delist from Nasdaq Stockholm after Ronneby UK's acquisition of over 90% of its shares. Microsoft faces legal action in Australia over allegations of misleading pricing and anti-competitive behavior.

faces legal action in Australia over allegations of misleading pricing and anti-competitive behavior. Amazon to invest $1.6 billion in its Dutch operations over the next three years.

to invest $1.6 billion in its Dutch operations over the next three years. Boeing faces prolonged strikes as defense workers reject contract offers.

