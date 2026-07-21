The research firm says it has slightly raised its revenue growth forecasts for fiscal years 2026, 2027 and 2028 for the semiconductor equipment supplier, given current investment levels in the sector.
Another positive for the Dutch group, AlphaValue/Baader Europe says it expects a persistent shortage of production capacity in advanced packaging (advanced packaging) at major semiconductor manufacturers.
'We have also raised our enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) multiple from 11 to 12, as current growth and profitability levels justify a higher valuation,' the analyst adds, and therefore increases its NAV-based valuation.
For its part, ING reiterates its 'buy' rating on Besi, also with a €220 price target, ahead of the group's release of its Q2 2026 results, scheduled for July 23. According to the bank, the focus should mainly be on order intake and the outlook for Q3 2026.
'While our estimates are broadly in line with consensus, we see upside potential for orders, supported by continued momentum in the data center segment within the core portfolio, notably in 2.5D packaging and photonics,' ING says.
'In addition, Hybrid Bonding remains a key structural growth driver, underpinned by the ongoing expansion of advanced packaging capacity and SoIC technology at TSMC, which structurally depend on this process,' the Dutch bank adds.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. The group develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile Internet, computer, automotive, industrial, RFID, LED and solar energy.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: China (35%), Taiwan (12.1%), Malaysia (7.3%), Thailand (7.2%), South Korea (5.3%), Asia-Pacific (9.1%), the United States (14.6%), Europe (7.7%) and others (1.7%).
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