Analog Devices has reported adjusted EPS for Q3 2024-25 that is up 30% to $2.05, with an adjusted operating margin improving 100bp to 42.2%.



This improved profitability was driven by an adjusted gross margin up 130bp to 69.2% on revenue growth of 25% to $2.88bn, "with double-digit growth across all of its end markets."



"While tariffs and trade fluctuations are creating uncertainty in the market, demand for Analog Devices' products remains robust," said Vincent Roche, the chip manufacturer's CEO.



For the current quarter, it forecasts revenue of $3bn (plus or minus $100m), an adjusted operating margin of approximately 43.5% (plus or minus 100bp), and adjusted EPS of $2.22 (plus or minus 10 cents).