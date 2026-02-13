Earnings releases favour Legrand and Ipsen, although less so DSY.

Dassault Systèmes: AlphaValue/Baader Europe double-downgrades the stock to reduce (from buy) and slashes its target price for it to €17.80 from €27.



EssilorLuxottica: Jefferies maintains its buy rating, while lowering its target price to €325 (from €350).



Euroapi: JP Morgan sticks with a neutral rating, although lowers its target price to €2.90 (from €3.50).



Gecina: JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating and trims its target price to €94 (from €95).



Ipsen: UBS maintains its neutral rating, but raises its target price to €155 (from €137).



Legrand: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises its price target to €165 from €155. JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and raises its target price to €175 (from €165).



STMicroelectronics: HSBC maintains its buy rating and raises its target price to €35 (from €29).



TotalEnergies: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its reduce rating, while raising its target price to €67 (from €66.20).