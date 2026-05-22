Air Liquide: JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from EUR 185 to EUR 175.
Arkema: JP Morgan downgrades from neutral to underweight with a price target of EUR 50.
Crédit Agricole: Barclays remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 19.80 to EUR 19.40.
Elior Group: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades from buy to accumulate with a price target slashed from EUR 3.99 to EUR 2.31. Deutsche Bank remains at hold with a price target reduced from EUR 3.20 to EUR 2.50.
Nanobiotix: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 21.50 to EUR 60.
Nexans: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 140 to EUR 180.
Stellantis: Mediobanca maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 6.10 to EUR 7.10.
Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (38%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.;
- adhesives (30.2%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.;
- coating solutions (24%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.;
- intermediate products (7.5%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.;
- other (0.3%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 151 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.2%), Europe (25.4%), the United States (30.6%), China (13.5%), Asia (14.4%), Canada and Mexico (3.6%), and Other (5.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.