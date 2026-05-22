Analyst Ratings France: JP Morgan turns bearish on Arkema, HSBC raises Nexans target

JP Morgan has released a sector report on European chemicals, resulting in a downgrade for Arkema and a price target cut for Air Liquide.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/22/2026 at 02:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air Liquide: JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from EUR 185 to EUR 175.



Arkema: JP Morgan downgrades from neutral to underweight with a price target of EUR 50.



Crédit Agricole: Barclays remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 19.80 to EUR 19.40.



Elior Group: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades from buy to accumulate with a price target slashed from EUR 3.99 to EUR 2.31. Deutsche Bank remains at hold with a price target reduced from EUR 3.20 to EUR 2.50.



Nanobiotix: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 21.50 to EUR 60.



Nexans: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 140 to EUR 180.



Stellantis: Mediobanca maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 6.10 to EUR 7.10.