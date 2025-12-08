  • 3M Company: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 199 to USD 178.
  • Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 105 to USD 110.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: Nephron Research LLC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 105.
  • Devon Energy Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 44.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation: BNP Paribas upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 105 to USD 114.
  • Five Below, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 179 to USD 216.
  • Generac Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 200.
  • General Motors Company: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 54 to USD 90.
  • Incyte Corporation: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 121.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 175.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 74 to USD 78.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Benchmark Co., LLC downgrades to hold from buy.
  • Mastercard, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 598 to USD 633.
  • Medtronic Plc: Nephron Research LLC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 120.
  • Netflix, Inc.: Rosenblatt Securities Inc. downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 152 to USD 105.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 44.
  • Oklo Inc.: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 150.
  • Pinterest, Inc.: Wedbush downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 30.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight with a target price of USD 12.
  • Tesla, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 410 to USD 425.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 750.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc.: TD Cowen upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 725.
  • W. P. Carey Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of USD 69.