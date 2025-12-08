- 3M Company: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 199 to USD 178.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from outperform with a price target raised from USD 105 to USD 110.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: Nephron Research LLC downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 120 to USD 105.
- Devon Energy Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 49 to USD 44.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: BNP Paribas upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 105 to USD 114.
- Five Below, Inc.: Truist Securities upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 179 to USD 216.
- Generac Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 200.
- General Motors Company: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 54 to USD 90.
- Incyte Corporation: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 121.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 175.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 74 to USD 78.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Benchmark Co., LLC downgrades to hold from buy.
- Mastercard, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 598 to USD 633.
- Medtronic Plc: Nephron Research LLC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 120.
- Netflix, Inc.: Rosenblatt Securities Inc. downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 152 to USD 105.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 44.
- Oklo Inc.: Seaport Global upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 150.
- Pinterest, Inc.: Wedbush downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 30.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight with a target price of USD 12.
- Tesla, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 410 to USD 425.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 750.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc.: TD Cowen upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 725.
- W. P. Carey Inc.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of USD 69.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/08/2025 at 08:28 am EST