- 3M Company: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 130 to USD 160.
- Gartner, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 320 to USD 270.
- Halliburton Company: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 23 to USD 30.
- Hologic, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 80 to USD 78.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 147 to USD 168.
- Kinetik Holdings Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 45.
- Paccar, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
- Royal Gold, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 214 to USD 224.
- W.r. Berkley Corporation: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to underperform from market perform with a target price of USD 64.
- Caci International Inc: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 535 to USD 675.
- Dutch Bros Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 92 to USD 65.
- General Motors Company: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 50 to USD 65.
- Nextracker Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 97.
- Sandisk Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 180.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Fox Advisors LLC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 245.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 120.
- Tempus Ai, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 105.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 19 to USD 23.
- Western Digital Corporation: Fox Advisors LLC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 140.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 70.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/22/2025 at 05:27 am EDT