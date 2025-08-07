- Abbvie Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 214.
- Airbnb, Inc.: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from USD 148.52 to USD 138.36.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 165.
- Campbell Soup Company: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 35 to USD 34.
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a target price reduced from 89 to EUR 83.
- Ebay Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 91.
- Emerson Electric Co.: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 125 to USD 127.
- Etsy, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 43 to USD 54.
- Fortinet, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: CLSA upgrades to accumulate from buy with a price target raised from USD 525 to USD 720.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 645 to USD 675.
- Lyft, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 14 to USD 11.
- Informatica Inc.: Guggenheim downgrades to neutral from buy.
- Walt Disney Company (The): Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 128.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/07/2025 at 04:54 am EDT