  • Abbvie Inc.: Daiwa Securities upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 190 to USD 214.
  • Airbnb, Inc.: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from USD 148.52 to USD 138.36.
  • Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 165.
  • Campbell Soup Company: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 35 to USD 34.
  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a target price reduced from 89 to EUR 83.
  • Ebay Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 91.
  • Emerson Electric Co.: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 125 to USD 127.
  • Etsy, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 43 to USD 54.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: CLSA upgrades to accumulate from buy with a price target raised from USD 525 to USD 720.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 645 to USD 675.
  • Lyft, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 14 to USD 11.
  • Informatica Inc.: Guggenheim downgrades to neutral from buy.
  • Walt Disney Company (The): Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 128.