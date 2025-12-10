- Abbvie Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 265.
- Biogen Inc.: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold and reduces the target price from USD 144 to USD 143.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to strong buy from market perform with a target price of USD 20.
- Commercial Metals Company: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 78.
- Confluent, Inc.: Guggenheim downgrades to neutral from buy.
- Echostar Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 110.
- Emerson Electric Co.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 145.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: BM Pekao upgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 505 to USD 637.
- Pentair Plc: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 135.
- Pepsico, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 151 to USD 164.
- Veralto Corporation: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 105.
- Eli Lilly And Company: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 850 to USD 1070.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 145.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 133.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 147 to USD 219.
- Netflix, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1350 to USD 120.
- Newmont Corporation: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 97 to USD 120.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/10/2025 at 05:51 am EST