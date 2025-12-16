- Accenture Plc: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from market weight and raises the target price from USD 271 to USD 320.
- Albemarle Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 58 to USD 147.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to underperform from hold and reduces the target price from USD 245 to USD 230.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 200.
- Cognex Corporation: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from sell and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 50.
- Eli Lilly And Company: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 940 to USD 1230.
- Essex Property Trust, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 304 to USD 282.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 101 to USD 115.
- Gitlab Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight with a target price of USD 49.
- Idacorp, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 137 to USD 139.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 258 to USD 230.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.: Stifel upgrades to hold from neutral and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 81.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 210.
- Moody's Corporation: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 524 to USD 570.
- Okta, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 125.
- Resmed, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 275.
- Roku, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 135.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Guggenheim upgrades to neutral from sell.
- Southwest Airlines Co.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 56.
- The Gap, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 24 to USD 30.
- Trimble, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 99.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 117 to USD 100.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/16/2025 at 05:34 am EST