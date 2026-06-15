  • Accenture Plc: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 240 to USD 177.
  • Amphenol Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 31.
  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated upgrades to buy from dropped coverage.
  • Mgm Resorts International: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 49.
  • Paychex, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 99 to USD 140.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Rocket Lab Corporation: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 135.
  • Roku, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 160.
  • Adobe Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 290 to USD 230.
  • Jabil Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 430.
  • Marriott International, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 336 to USD 412.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 525 to USD 1200.
  • Resmed, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 340 to USD 270.
  • Salesforce, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 245 to USD 190.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 767 to USD 1035.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 345.
  • Vornado Realty Trust: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 33 to USD 43.
  • Western Digital Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 488 to USD 650.