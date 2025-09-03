  • Accenture Plc: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 250.
  • Air Lease Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 66 to USD 65.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target price of USD 344.
  • Bio-Techne Corporation: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 73.
  • Borgwarner Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 52.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 55.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: Bernstein initiates coverage with an outperform rating and sets a target price of USD 606.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 70.
  • Kraft Heinz: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 28 to USD 29.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 342 to USD 474.
  • Transunion: Needham upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 115.
  • Alphabet Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
  • Autozone, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3900 to USD 4900.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 71.
  • Icon Public Limited Company: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 184 to USD 236.
  • Insmed Incorporated: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 171.
  • Lucid Group, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2 to USD 20.
  • Thor Industries, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 86 to USD 115.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 414.