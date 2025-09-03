- Accenture Plc: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 250.
- Air Lease Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 66 to USD 65.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target price of USD 344.
- Bio-Techne Corporation: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 73.
- Borgwarner Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 52.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 55.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Bernstein initiates coverage with an outperform rating and sets a target price of USD 606.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 70.
- Kraft Heinz: Morgan Stanley upgrades to market weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 28 to USD 29.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 342 to USD 474.
- Transunion: Needham upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 115.
- Alphabet Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 260.
- Autozone, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3900 to USD 4900.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 53 to USD 71.
- Icon Public Limited Company: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 184 to USD 236.
- Insmed Incorporated: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 171.
- Lucid Group, Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 2 to USD 20.
- Thor Industries, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 86 to USD 115.
- United Therapeutics Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 295 to USD 414.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/03/2025 at 06:16 am EDT