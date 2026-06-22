  • Accenture Plc: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 258 to USD 150.
  • Apa Corporation: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 37 to USD 38.
  • Conocophillips: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 130.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc.: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 229 to USD 225.
  • Incyte Corporation: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to market perform from underperform and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 94.
  • Matador Resources Company: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 65.
  • Oracle Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd downgrades to add from buy with a target price of USD 200.
  • Ovintiv Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 57 to USD 80.
  • Permian Resources Corporation: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 22 to USD 23.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 520 to USD 715.
  • Corning Incorporated: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 149 to USD 205.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 350.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 450.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 510 to USD 1300.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.: Bernstein maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 7.70 to USD 9.80.