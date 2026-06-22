- Accenture Plc: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 258 to USD 150.
- Apa Corporation: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 37 to USD 38.
- Conocophillips: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 130.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc.: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 229 to USD 225.
- Incyte Corporation: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to market perform from underperform and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 94.
- Matador Resources Company: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 65.
- Oracle Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd downgrades to add from buy with a target price of USD 200.
- Ovintiv Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 57 to USD 80.
- Permian Resources Corporation: Roth Capital Partners upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 22 to USD 23.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 520 to USD 715.
- Corning Incorporated: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 149 to USD 205.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 350.
- Lam Research Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 450.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 510 to USD 1300.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc.: Bernstein maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 7.70 to USD 9.80.
Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Conocophillips, Diamondback Energy, Oracle, Applied Materials…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:59 am EDT