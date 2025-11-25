- Accenture Plc: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 282.20 to USD 279.20.
- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and reduces the target price from USD 229 to USD 216.
- Camden Property Trust: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 118.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited downgrades to hold from buy.
- Estee Lauder: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 70.
- Exact Sciences Corporation: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 105.
- Albemarle Corporation: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 117.
- Applovin Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 455 to USD 585.
- Dillard's, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 411 to USD 524.
- Dupont De Nemours: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 46.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 94 to USD 127.
- Symbotic Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 82.
- The Tjx Companies: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 138 to USD 168.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/25/2025 at 05:49 am EST