  • Accenture Plc: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 282.20 to USD 279.20.
  • Avalonbay Communities, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and reduces the target price from USD 229 to USD 216.
  • Camden Property Trust: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 118.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Aletheia Capital Limited downgrades to hold from buy.
  • Estee Lauder: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to sell from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 70.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 105. 
  • Albemarle Corporation: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 117.
  • Applovin Corporation: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 455 to USD 585.
  • Dillard's, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 411 to USD 524.
  • Dupont De Nemours: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 46.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 94 to USD 127.
  • Symbotic Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 82.
  • The Tjx Companies: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 138 to USD 168.