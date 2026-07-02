  • Adobe Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 282 to USD 308.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13.50 to USD 19.50.
  • Charter Communications, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 125.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 771 to USD 192.75.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 105.
  • Exelixis, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 52.
  • Msc Industrial Direct Co., Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 132.
  • Nike, Inc.: CICC maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 44.80.
  • Sandisk Corporation: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1702 to USD 3169.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 58.50.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 157.50.
  • Uwm Holdings Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 5 to USD 3.50.