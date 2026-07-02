- Adobe Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 282 to USD 308.
- American Airlines Group Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 13.50 to USD 19.50.
- Charter Communications, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 125.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 771 to USD 192.75.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 105.
- Exelixis, Inc.: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 43 to USD 52.
- Msc Industrial Direct Co., Inc.: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 132.
- Nike, Inc.: CICC maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 58 to USD 44.80.
- Sandisk Corporation: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1702 to USD 3169.
- Southwest Airlines Co.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 58.50.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 157.50.
- Uwm Holdings Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 5 to USD 3.50.
Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AA, Nike, Exelixis…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 07/02/2026 at 05:17 am EDT