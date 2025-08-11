- Adobe Inc.: Melius Research LLC downgrades to sell from hold with a target price reduced from USD 400 to USD 310.
- Airbnb, Inc.: DBS Bank upgrades to buy from suspended coverage with a target price of USD 165.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to add from buy with a target price of USD 330.
- Eli Lilly And Company: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 887 to USD 799.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from USD 54 to USD 48.
- Generac Holdings, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 200.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from USD 84 to USD 56.
- Walt Disney Company (The): DBS Bank upgrades to buy from suspended coverage with a target price of USD 135.
- Cognex Corporation: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 31 to USD 47.
- Coreweave, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from 66 to USD 135.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Piper Sandler & Co maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 12 to USD 18.
- Epam Systems, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 230 to USD 180.
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 510 to USD 700.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from 340 to USD 260.
- Lyft, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 18 to USD 14.
- Match Group, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 33 to USD 45.
- Synopsys, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 540 to USD 715.
- Tapestry, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 97 to USD 130.
- Unity Software Inc.: SPDB International Holdings Ltd maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 27 to USD 37.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 08/11/2025 at 06:24 am EDT