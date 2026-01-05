- Adobe Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 500 to USD 400.
- Arista Networks, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 159.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 100.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 77.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 294 to USD 303.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 150.
- Dover Corporation: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 256.
- Emerson Electric Co.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 131 to USD 168.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to sector weight from underweight.
- Equitable Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 64 to USD 60.
- F5, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 315 to USD 325.
- Hess Midstream Lp: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Ibm: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 360.
- Kinetik Holdings Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 46.
- Moody's Corporation: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 471 to USD 574.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 103.
- Roku, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 132.
- Rtx Corporation: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 202 to USD 199.
- Sentinelone, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 20 to USD 17.
- State Street Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 152.
- Truist Financial Corporation: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 47 to USD 56.
- Twilio Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 148.
- United Rentals, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 1025.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/05/2026 at 05:11 am EST