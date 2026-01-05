  • Adobe Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 500 to USD 400.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 159.
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 100.
  • Citizens Financial Group, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 77.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 294 to USD 303.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 150.
  • Dover Corporation: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 200 to USD 256.
  • Emerson Electric Co.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 131 to USD 168.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to sector weight from underweight.
  • Equitable Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 64 to USD 60.
  • F5, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 315 to USD 325.
  • Hess Midstream Lp: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Ibm: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 360.
  • Kinetik Holdings Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 46.
  • Moody's Corporation: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 471 to USD 574.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 103.
  • Roku, Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 132.
  • Rtx Corporation: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 202 to USD 199.
  • Sentinelone, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 20 to USD 17.
  • State Street Corporation: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 152.
  • Truist Financial Corporation: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 47 to USD 56.
  • Twilio Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to neutral from overweight and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 148.
  • United Rentals, Inc.: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 1025.