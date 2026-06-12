  • Adobe Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 200.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 99 to USD 82.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 65.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 719 to USD 975.
  • Kla Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1900 to USD 190.
  • Zillow Group, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 53 to USD 40.