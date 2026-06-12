Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Boston Scientific, Casey's General Stores, Kla Corporation, Zillow Group…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Adobe Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 200.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 99 to USD 82.

Boston Scientific Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 65.

Casey's General Stores, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 719 to USD 975.

Kla Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1900 to USD 190.

Zillow Group, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 53 to USD 40.