- Adobe Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 200.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 99 to USD 82.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 65.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 719 to USD 975.
- Kla Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1900 to USD 190.
- Zillow Group, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 53 to USD 40.
Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Boston Scientific, Casey's General Stores, Kla Corporation, Zillow Group…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/12/2026 at 04:19 am EDT