North America:

  • SpaceX raises $75 billion in a record-breaking IPO, valuing the company at $1.77 trillion.
  • Adobe raises full-year revenue outlook and 2025 forecast due to strong AI tool adoption.
  • CME Group plans to launch 24/7 trading for new WTI crude oil and all-day gold futures, pending regulatory review.
  • Nvidia accelerates Vera CPU launch to Chinese data centers amid competition from Intel and AMD.
  • Boeing faces delays in the final report on India's deadliest 787 crash, raising investigation concerns.

Europe:

  • Flutter Entertainment to delist from the London Stock Exchange on August 3, maintaining NYSE listing.
  • Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy weight-loss pill gains first European approval in the UK.
  • Dassault Aviation seeks compensation from Airbus over reduced Eurodrone programme work.
  • Novartis reports positive early trial results for muscle-disease therapy del-brax.
  • Duni reports Q2 operational loss due to logistics disruptions from warehouse relocation in Germany.
  • Electrolux appoints Diego Perrone as Chief Strategy Officer effective July 8.
  • Barclays acquires GoHenry Ltd, a child-focused money-management app, deal to complete in Q4 2026.
  • Alternative Income REIT faces a takeover bid.
  • Vale's top shareholder, Previ, requests a shareholders' meeting to vote on the removal of Chairman Daniel Andre Stieler.

Rest of World: