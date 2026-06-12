Analyst recommendations: Adobe, CME Group, Nvidia, Flutter…
Every day, the MarketScreeneer team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- SpaceX raises $75 billion in a record-breaking IPO, valuing the company at $1.77 trillion.
- Adobe raises full-year revenue outlook and 2025 forecast due to strong AI tool adoption.
- CME Group plans to launch 24/7 trading for new WTI crude oil and all-day gold futures, pending regulatory review.
- Nvidia accelerates Vera CPU launch to Chinese data centers amid competition from Intel and AMD.
- Boeing faces delays in the final report on India's deadliest 787 crash, raising investigation concerns.
Europe:
- Flutter Entertainment to delist from the London Stock Exchange on August 3, maintaining NYSE listing.
- Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy weight-loss pill gains first European approval in the UK.
- Dassault Aviation seeks compensation from Airbus over reduced Eurodrone programme work.
- Novartis reports positive early trial results for muscle-disease therapy del-brax.
- Duni reports Q2 operational loss due to logistics disruptions from warehouse relocation in Germany.
- Electrolux appoints Diego Perrone as Chief Strategy Officer effective July 8.
- Barclays acquires GoHenry Ltd, a child-focused money-management app, deal to complete in Q4 2026.
- Alternative Income REIT faces a takeover bid.
- Vale's top shareholder, Previ, requests a shareholders' meeting to vote on the removal of Chairman Daniel Andre Stieler.
Rest of World:
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