The Christmas stock market rally is long overdue

As investors head into a week that is traditionally decisive for year-end performance, they find themselves awkwardly perched between two seats. Indeed, straddling the proverbial fence. On one side, the US Federal Reserve has continued its rate cuts. On the other, doubts are growing louder over the profitability of the vast sums poured into artificial intelligence. A return to macro data, central bank decisions, and the so-called Kevin Awards promise to liven up the week.