  • Adobe Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 310.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 165.
  • Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 245.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 115.
  • Bellring Brands, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 35.
  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 25 to USD 24.
  • Cbre Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 185.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 62 to USD 65.
  • Hca: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight with a target price of USD 425.
  • Hilton Hotels: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 285 to USD 317.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 32.
  • Kla Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 1100 to USD 1500.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 64 to USD 80.
  • Masco Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 75.
  • Mccormick & Company, Incorporated: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 71 to USD 75.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 26 to USD 20.
  • Oracle Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to hold from sell and reduces the target price from USD 243 to USD 200.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 775.
  • The Hershey Company: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 211.
  • Viking Holdings Ltd: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 76.
  • Zoominfo Technologies Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to market weight from underweight.