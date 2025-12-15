- Adobe Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 310.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight with a target price of USD 165.
- Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 300 to USD 245.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 115.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 35.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 25 to USD 24.
- Cbre Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 185.
- Doximity, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 62 to USD 65.
- Hca: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight with a target price of USD 425.
- Hilton Hotels: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 285 to USD 317.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 32.
- Kla Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 1100 to USD 1500.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 64 to USD 80.
- Masco Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 75.
- Mccormick & Company, Incorporated: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 71 to USD 75.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 26 to USD 20.
- Oracle Corporation: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to hold from sell and reduces the target price from USD 243 to USD 200.
- Servicenow, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to underweight from sector weight with a target price of USD 775.
- The Hershey Company: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 211.
- Viking Holdings Ltd: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 80.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 76.
- Zoominfo Technologies Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to market weight from underweight.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 12/15/2025 at 05:41 am EST