- Adobe Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 520 to USD 450.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from hold and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 440.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 39 to USD 26.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.:
- Quanta Services, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 398 to USD 469.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 1040 to USD 1250.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its positive recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 160.
- Corning Incorporated: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 93.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 23.
- Globant S.a.: Grupo Santander maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 114 to USD 68.
- Lam Research Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.
- Lyft, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 30.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 142 to USD 188.
- Oklo Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 86 to USD 120.
- Rambus Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 125.
- Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 125.
- Sps Commerce, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 135.
- Willscot Holdings Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 22.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/24/2025 at 05:31 am EDT