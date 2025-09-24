  • Adobe Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 520 to USD 450.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from hold and raises the target price from USD 400 to USD 440.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 39 to USD 26.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.:
  • Quanta Services, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 398 to USD 469.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt and raises the target price from USD 1040 to USD 1250.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its positive recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 160.
  • Corning Incorporated: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 93.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 23.
  • Globant S.a.: Grupo Santander maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 114 to USD 68.
  • Lam Research Corporation: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160.
  • Lyft, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 30.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from USD 142 to USD 188.
  • Oklo Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 86 to USD 120.
  • Rambus Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 125.
  • Sandisk Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 125.
  • Sps Commerce, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 170 to USD 135.
  • Willscot Holdings Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 22.