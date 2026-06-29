Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Palantir, Roblox, Micron, Salesforce…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Adobe Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 368 to USD 203.

Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 706 to USD 730.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 115.

Palantir Technologies Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 25.50 to USD 133.

Roblox Corporation: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 95.

Applied Materials, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 750.

Aramark: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 54 to USD 65.

HONEYWELL: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 490.

Micron Technology, Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 1240 to USD 1647.

Mks Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 360 to USD 475.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 433.

Salesforce, Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 253 to USD 166.