- Adobe Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 368 to USD 203.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 706 to USD 730.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated: UBS upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 115.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 25.50 to USD 133.
- Roblox Corporation: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 75 to USD 95.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 550 to USD 750.
- Aramark: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 54 to USD 65.
- HONEYWELL: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 245 to USD 490.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 1240 to USD 1647.
- Mks Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 360 to USD 475.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 433.
- Salesforce, Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 253 to USD 166.
Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Palantir, Roblox, Micron, Salesforce…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 06/29/2026 at 05:13 am EDT