- Airbnb, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 170.
- Amkor Technology, Inc.: UBS initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 55.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Susquehanna upgrades to positive from neutral and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 400.
- Brunswick Corporation: Texas Capital downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 90.
- Bxp, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from dropped coverage and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 79.
- Onemain Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 59 to USD 65.
- Slm Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 29 to USD 25.
- Alcoa: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 75.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 367 to USD 268.
- Commercial Metals Company: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 85.
- Costar Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 75.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 67.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: GLJ Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 805 to USD 1087.
- Kla Corporation: Susquehanna maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1125 to USD 1500.
- Lam Research Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 225.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its positive recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 275.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/12/2026 at 05:10 am EST