  • Airbnb, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 170.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc.: UBS initiates coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of USD 55.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Susquehanna upgrades to positive from neutral and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 400.
  • Brunswick Corporation: Texas Capital downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 90.
  • Bxp, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to outperform from dropped coverage and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 79.
  • Onemain Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 59 to USD 65.
  • Slm Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 29 to USD 25.
  • Alcoa: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 75.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 367 to USD 268.
  • Commercial Metals Company: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 85.
  • Costar Group, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 75.
  • Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 48 to USD 67.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: GLJ Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 805 to USD 1087.
  • Kla Corporation: Susquehanna maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1125 to USD 1500.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 225.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its positive recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 275.